Advertisement

City of Bryan creating Lake Walk Innovation Center

It will be a collaborative space for start-up businesses to grow
By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan is set to purchase the old NutraBolt building on S. Traditions Drive in Bryan near the Lake Walk Town Center.

The goal is to create a space for start-up businesses to thrive.

“We are wanting to put together what is called an incubator type space,” said Joey Dunn Deputy Bryan City Manager “You have a lot of small start-ups in one location sharing common spaces and coming up with business entrepreneurial type ideas, cross-pollinate with other companies.”

Mayor Andrew Nelson says the more than $2.5 million investment contributes to the College Station and Texas A&M partnership.

“Bryan College Station collaborating for companies like FUJI, iBio, Viasat, the Stella Hotel, Nutrabolt that built this beautiful building in the first place,” said Nelson. “In doing that we know that we want to foster that economic development.”

The Lake Walk Innovation Center will consist of five groups, Tenants in Residence, Startups, Corporate Members, and Mentors.

The 47,000 square foot space includes things like a 20,000 square foot wellness center, meeting rooms, and outdoor collaboration spaces.

“All these things are going to be here in this space for people who come, grow and incubate their way into a successful business,” said Nelson.

Nelson says funds to purchase the space will come from the existing partnership with Bryan Commerce and Development and Traditions Acquisition.

“The Lake Walk Innovation Center is going to be an amazing asset for the community, not just the City of Bryan but Bryan-College Station, the entire Brazos Valley, and all of Aggieland,” said Nelson.

Dunn says it’s a great way to continue moving Bryan forward.

“It just represents future growth you know we’ve had some sort of a downturn with regards to the pandemic and what it has meant across the country and our region but this is a great time to kind of establish this entity,” said Dunn.

The City says the Lake Walk Innovation Center will be complete by the beginning of next year.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
Zachary Reyes, 21, is facing multiple charges after firing a gun at a man who asked him to...
CSPD: Suspected drug dealer charged in shooting at College Station party
Detectives are investigating a deceased person at a hotel in the 3700 block of the SH 6 West...
College Station police investigating death of a guest at motel
A burglar struck multiple buildings overnight in College Station.
College Station Police investigating at least 10 business burglaries, including at City Hall
COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan announced for Texas

Latest News

A&M expert weighs in on withdrawal of U.S. troops
A&M expert weighs in on withdrawal of U.S. troops
City of Bryan creating Lake Walk Innovation Center
City of Bryan creating Lake Walk Innovation Center
Bryan police investigating shooting on Watson Lane
Bryan police investigating shooting on Watson Lane
City of Bryan delivering letters to Santa
City of Bryan delivering letters to Santa