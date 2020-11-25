City of Bryan creating Lake Walk Innovation Center

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The City of Bryan is set to purchase the old NutraBolt building on S. Traditions Drive in Bryan near the Lake Walk Town Center.

The goal is to create a space for start-up businesses to thrive.

“We are wanting to put together what is called an incubator type space,” said Joey Dunn Deputy Bryan City Manager “You have a lot of small start-ups in one location sharing common spaces and coming up with business entrepreneurial type ideas, cross-pollinate with other companies.”

Mayor Andrew Nelson says the more than $2.5 million investment contributes to the College Station and Texas A&M partnership.

“Bryan College Station collaborating for companies like FUJI, iBio, Viasat, the Stella Hotel, Nutrabolt that built this beautiful building in the first place,” said Nelson. “In doing that we know that we want to foster that economic development.”

The Lake Walk Innovation Center will consist of five groups, Tenants in Residence, Startups, Corporate Members, and Mentors.

The 47,000 square foot space includes things like a 20,000 square foot wellness center, meeting rooms, and outdoor collaboration spaces.

“All these things are going to be here in this space for people who come, grow and incubate their way into a successful business,” said Nelson.

Nelson says funds to purchase the space will come from the existing partnership with Bryan Commerce and Development and Traditions Acquisition.

“The Lake Walk Innovation Center is going to be an amazing asset for the community, not just the City of Bryan but Bryan-College Station, the entire Brazos Valley, and all of Aggieland,” said Nelson.

Dunn says it’s a great way to continue moving Bryan forward.

“It just represents future growth you know we’ve had some sort of a downturn with regards to the pandemic and what it has meant across the country and our region but this is a great time to kind of establish this entity,” said Dunn.

The City says the Lake Walk Innovation Center will be complete by the beginning of next year.

