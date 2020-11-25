Advertisement

Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit

FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, people pass the News Corporation headquarters building...
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, people pass the News Corporation headquarters building and Fox News studios in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has reached a settlement with slain Democratic National Committee employee Seth Rich’s parents, who alleged in a lawsuit that the cable news company exploited their son’s death in stories and commentary.

Both sides confirmed the settlement on Tuesday.

Rich was shot and killed in 2016 in Washington, D.C., in what authorities described as a botched robbery attempt. His parents, Joel and Mary Rich, had objected to a Fox article and commentary falsely suggesting their son had leaked DNC emails to WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.

Internet theories that Rich had been assassinated for leaking emails were contradicted by U.S. intelligence reports.

A lower court had thrown out the lawsuit, but the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan last year reinstated it. The court said that the family had plausibly alleged what amounted to a campaign of emotional torture.

Rich’s parents, in a statement, said the settlement closed another chapter in their efforts to mourn their son, who was 27 when he was killed.

“We are pleased with the settlement of this matter and sincerely hope that the media will take genuine caution in the future,” the Riches, of Omaha, Nebraska, said.

Neither side disclosed financial terms of the deal.

“We are pleased with the resolution of the claims and hope this enables Mr. and Mrs. Rich to find a small degree of peace and solace moving forward,” Fox said in a statement.

