Local restaurants relying on holiday catering

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Many local restaurants are hoping the holiday season will bring in some revenue lost during the pandemic.

The day before Thanksgiving, Buppy’s Catering Owner Buppy Simank said they had more than 400 orders.

“It’s not as busy as normal. We did a lot of pick-ups today and what we’re seeing is a lot of people are not wanting to go to the grocery store,” said Simank.

Simank says his catering business has taken a hit from COVID-19.

“We had to look at different opportunities. We do very few buffets,” said Simank. “We’ve seen a change to where we do a lot of pre-packaged meals and they’re individually packed.”

Restaurants like Caffe Capri in Downtown Bryan are also adjusting.

“The individual portions are a little bit more work but it’s probably the new normal these days,” said Rami Cerone, owner of Caffe Capri. “We used to do big family-style trays and platters and we haven’t done any of those this year.”

Ceroni says sales are far from normal.

“We’re still very limited on indoor dining,” said Cerone. “We have an upstairs banquet room and we’re keeping everything spaced out, we’re keeping the tables minimum and we’re getting phone calls for that room for holiday party’s, smaller ones for sure.”

Both owners say they’ll continue making changes to keep customers comfortable.

“We’re just trying to help in whatever way we can and in return, it helps us too,” said Cerone.

“Without the support of the community we couldn’t survive in business,” said Simank.

