Advertisement

Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled over burn risks

Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in...
Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in a fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sunbeam products is voluntarily recalling more than 900,000 of its Crock-Pot multi-cookers due to an issue that can cause the lid to pop off suddenly, creating a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker can pressurize when the lid isn’t fully locked. If the lid pops off, it may eject hot liquid that could burn the user.

So far, Sunbeam has gotten 99 reports of first- to third-degree burns.

The owners of these Crock-Pots are being asked to stop using them as pressure cookers until they can obtain a free replacement lid by contacting Crock-Pot. The slow-cooker and sauté functions are OK to use.

The Crock-Pots were sold nationwide at stores and online between July 2017 and now. They will show model number SCCPPC600-V1 on a label on the bottom.

Consumers can contact Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at recall.crockpot.com for more information or to obtain a replacement lid.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Detectives are investigating a deceased person at a hotel in the 3700 block of the SH 6 West...
College Station police investigating death of a guest at motel
Cameron Yoe football star Traion Smith, drowned Sunday afternoon when the boat from which he...
Body of second former local high school athlete recovered after fishing accident
Zachary Reyes, 21, is facing multiple charges after firing a gun at a man who asked him to...
CSPD: Suspected drug dealer charged in shooting at College Station party
A burglar struck multiple buildings overnight in College Station.
College Station Police investigating at least 10 business burglaries, including at City Hall
Data Richard Whittle analyzed as part of his study that identified four major predictors of...
Texas A&M study identifies four major predictors of COVID-19 spread

Latest News

Line of strong storms seen moving into the Brazos Valley close to midnight Wednesday.
Overnight rain, storm chance expected as next cold front arrives
Aggie fans react to first CFP rankings released this season, confident team will finish in the...
Aggie fans react to first CFP rankings released this season, confident team will finish in the top 4
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office looking for leads in Snook bank robbery cold case
Burleson County Sheriff’s Office looking for leads in Snook bank robbery cold case
Tuesday Night Weather Update 11/24
Tuesday Night Weather Update 11/24