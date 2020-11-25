Advertisement

Southbound Highway 6 shut down from Briarcrest to University after vehicle crash

(WCAX)
By Kathleen Witte
Nov. 25, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are working a vehicle crash at the 500 block of Earl Rudder Freeway South, according to a tweet from CSPD.

Southbound traffic is shut down from the Briarcrest Drive to the University Drive exit.

Police say an 18-wheeler truck “disappeared” from Highway 6 into Carters Creek, which flows below the highway.

KBTX will update this story when the roadway is open and when more details are available.

