Southbound Highway 6 shut down from Briarcrest to University after vehicle crash
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are working a vehicle crash at the 500 block of Earl Rudder Freeway South, according to a tweet from CSPD.
Southbound traffic is shut down from the Briarcrest Drive to the University Drive exit.
Police say an 18-wheeler truck “disappeared” from Highway 6 into Carters Creek, which flows below the highway.
KBTX will update this story when the roadway is open and when more details are available.
