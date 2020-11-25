Advertisement

Texas A&M Football Ranked Fifth in First 2020 College Football Playoff Ranking

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRVING, Texas – The Texas A&M football team comes in at No. 5 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, announced Tuesday by the College Football Playoff Committee.

Tuesday’s ranking is the highest the Aggies have been ranked by the playoff committee since receiving the No. 4 spot on November 1, 2016 and is the ninth time A&M has been among the CFP top-25 since it was created in 2014. Including Tuesday’s poll, head coach Jimbo Fisher has led his teams at Florida State and Texas A&M to a top-10 ranking eight times and has been among the top-25 on 20 occasions.

The Maroon & White are 5-1 this season and rank No. 5 by the Associated Press and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll. The Aggies return to play this Saturday against LSU at Kyle Field at 6 p.m. and will be aired nationally on ESPN; Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden are slated to call the game.

About the College Football PlayoffT

he College Football Playoff matches the No. 1 ranked team vs. No. 4, and No. 2 vs. No. 3 in semifinal games that rotate annually among six bowl games – the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Capital One Orange Bowl, Allstate Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl Game. This season’s Playoff Semifinals will take place Friday, January 1, 2021, at the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl. The College Football Playoff National Championship will be Monday, January 11, 2021, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF

SELECTION COMMITTEE RANKINGS

Games Played through Saturday, November 21

Rank Team Overall Record

1 Alabama 7-0

2 Notre Dame 8-0

3 Clemson 7-1

4 Ohio State 4-0

5 Texas A&M 5-1

6 Florida 6-1

7 Cincinnati 8-0

8 Northwestern 5-0

9 Georgia 5-2

10 Miami (FL) 7-1

11 Oklahoma 6-2

12 Indiana 4-1

13 Iowa State 6-2

14 BYU 9-0

15 Oregon 3-0

16 Wisconsin 2-1

17 Texas 5-2

18 Southern Cal 3-0

19 North Carolina 6-2

20 Coastal Carolina 8-0

21 Marshall 7-0

22 Auburn 5-2

23 Oklahoma State 5-2

24 Iowa 3-2

25 Tulsa 5-1

