Enjoyable Thanksgiving | Rain & storm chance Friday

Thanksgiving is a good looking day for all! Plenty comfortable to crack open the window as the oven heats up the kitchen. Still...a bit warm for a late-November day as highs top off in the upper 70s to about 80°. No weather worries tomorrow but you will notice the clouds start to increase by afternoon and evening. That signals stormy changes for Friday and Saturday. In fact, a few light showers may drift in as early as 8 to 10pm tonight.

Friday morning brings storms -- but most of which should stay just south of our area. By midday through the afternoon, round #1 of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible from north to south through early evening. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are not ruled out with hail and gusty wind being the concern. Scattered rain may pass by Friday evening and night. The next round of rain we will monitor could come as early as Saturday morning. The rain is expected to become lighter by afternoon and evening, but it will be a wet and chilly day with temperatures in the 50s to about 60° and a brisk north-northeast wind. The heaviest rain over the next 72 hours will likely be focused where the next cold front stalls; widespread 1″ to 3″ of rain is possible, with localized 4″+ not ruled out across the southern reaches of the area.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, increasing clouds by afternoon. High: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain after midnight. Low: 64. Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. Isolated strong / severe storms possible. High: 71. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. Low: 58. Wind: NNE 5-15

