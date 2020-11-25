Advertisement

Enjoyable Thanksgiving | Rain & storm chance Friday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:24 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thanksgiving is a good looking day for all! Plenty comfortable to crack open the window as the oven heats up the kitchen. Still...a bit warm for a late-November day as highs top off in the upper 70s to about 80°. No weather worries tomorrow but you will notice the clouds start to increase by afternoon and evening. That signals stormy changes for Friday and Saturday. In fact, a few light showers may drift in as early as 8 to 10pm tonight.

Friday morning brings storms -- but most of which should stay just south of our area. By midday through the afternoon, round #1 of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible from north to south through early evening. Isolated strong-to-severe storms are not ruled out with hail and gusty wind being the concern. Scattered rain may pass by Friday evening and night. The next round of rain we will monitor could come as early as Saturday morning. The rain is expected to become lighter by afternoon and evening, but it will be a wet and chilly day with temperatures in the 50s to about 60° and a brisk north-northeast wind. The heaviest rain over the next 72 hours will likely be focused where the next cold front stalls; widespread 1″ to 3″ of rain is possible, with localized 4″+ not ruled out across the southern reaches of the area.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny, increasing clouds by afternoon. High: 77. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain after midnight. Low: 64. Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. Isolated strong / severe storms possible. High: 71. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. Low: 58. Wind: NNE 5-15

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police arrested James Aron Black in connection with two local burglaries.
College Station burglary suspect arrested
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Academy on Black Friday
Black Friday is here, along with some changes
Jesus Loreto, an attorney representing Tomeu Vadell, one of six U.S. oil executives jailed for...
Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison
A plane made an emergency landing in Brazos County Thursday.
Pilot makes emergency landing in Brazos County

Latest News

KBTX PinPoint Weather
Rain lingers into the weekend, soggy Gameday in Aggieland
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Monitoring Friday morning storms
KBTX PinPoint Weather
Monitoring Friday morning storms
KBTX PinPoint Weather
After a decent helping of rain, sunshine returns for a bit