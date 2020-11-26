Easy leftover Thanksgiving recipes with H-E-B Cooking Connection

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A lot of cooking goes into a traditional Thanksgiving meal, but by the next day, aren’t you finished with the kitchen? You might have plenty of leftovers, but you don’t have to eat just another turkey sandwich.

“I think leftovers are part of the best part of thanksgiving. Especially this year people are doing smaller gatherings so you might find that you have more leftovers than you’re accustomed to,” said Lisa Fritz with H-E-B Cooking Connection. She gave the BVTM crew some simple but delicious options to spice up your post-Thanksgiving meals.

Monte Cristo Casserole

Butter, for pan

12-16 slices sandwich bread, or specialty bread such as H-E-B bakery Cranberry Pistachio Bread

4 Star Provisions German Fig Mustard

1 lb. ham thinly sliced

2 cups shredded Gruyere cheese

6 large eggs

2/3 cup milk

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

Powdered sugar, for sprinkling

4 Star Provisions Cran Razz sauce, for serving

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a large, deep baking dish with butter.

Directions

Spread 6-8 slices bread with German Fig Mustard and arrange mustard side up in an even layer in the bottom of the prepared pan. Fold ham slices in half and place on top of the bread. Sprinkle about two-thirds of the cheese over the ham. Top with remaining bread slices.

In a large bowl, whisk together egg, milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Pour mixture evenly over the bread slices. If time allows, cover the casserole and place in the refrigerator for 30 minutes to overnight. When ready to bake, top with remaining cheese and bake until the cheese is bubbly and the top is golden, about 35 minutes.(If refrigerated overnight, casserole will take longer to bake).

Sift powdered sugar over the casserole. Serve warm with Cran Razz Sauce.

Ham and Corn Chowder

2 tablespoons butter

1 onion, chopped

1/2 cup sliced or diced carrots

3 tablespoons flour

2 1/2 cups diced ham

3 1/2 cups chicken broth

1 1/2 cups corn- fresh, frozen or canned

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

2 small russet potatoes peeled and cut into small cubes

1 cup heavy cream

4 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Heat the butter in a large pot over medium high heat. Add the onions and carrots and cook for 4-5 minutes or until just softened.

Whisk in the flour, stirring constantly. Cook for 1 minute.

Slowly add the chicken broth, whisking constantly. Bring to a simmer. Add the ham, corn, thyme and potatoes.

Simmer for 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender, stirring occasionally. Add the heavy cream and bacon. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 5 minutes more to heat through.

Green Chile Turkey Enchilada Casserole

1 jar Cookwell & Company Two-Step Green Chile Stew

2-3 cups fully cooked shredded or chopped turkey

12 white corn tortillas, cut into 1 inch squares

16 oz. shredded cheddar or Mexican blend cheese, divided use

H-E-B Pico de Gallo and sour cream to garnish, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a bowl mix together chicken, half of the cheese, tortillas and Green Chile Stew.

Spread the mixture into a 9x13 baking dish and top with shredded cheese.

Cover with foil. Bake for 30-45 minutes or until cheese is melted and casserole is heated through. Garnish with pico de gallo and sour cream, if desired.

Turkey Quesadillas

4 large flour tortillas or wraps

1 cup fully cooked chopped turkey

Cranberry sauce

1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar, asiago, pepper jack or any combination)

1/4 cup fresh sage chopped

Directions

Spray a large skillet with olive oil and heat over medium heat.

Place the first wrap in the bottom of the skillet and top with 1/4 cup cheese, 1/2 cup turkey, cranberry sauce, 2 tablespoons sage, another 1/4 cup cheese, and the second wrap. Grill for about 5 minutes on each side, or until cheese is melted and tortilla is golden. Repeat with remaining ingredients. To serve, cut into quarters.

Add leftover ham for a Cordon Bleu-style quesadilla, or assemble on bread slices brushed with olive oil. Grill for paninis.

