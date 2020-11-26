Advertisement

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade takes flight in virus times

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: Nov. 26, 2020 at 1:49 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The balloons were in the sky and the marching bands took to the streets for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, but coronavirus restrictions meant it was without the throngs of people usually scrambling for a view.

Instead of the usual path through Manhattan, this year’s parade was kept to the area in front of Macy’s flagship store and aimed at a television audience instead of live crowds.

There were some familiar balloon faces, of course, including Snoopy, Ronald McDonald, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

But the bigger balloons were missing the numerous handlers who would normally be walking underneath and holding the ropes. This year, they were attached to vehicles that kept them moving and decreased the number of people needed.

A number of entertainers performed, including Pentatonix, Keke Palmer and Sofia Carson, and a slew of Broadway shows were represented in taped performances from their casts.

Even with the pandemic protocols, the fact that the parade took place made it a rare festivity in a city that has seen most of its major events cancelled over the last year because of the virus.

The parade organizers recognized that reality, including representatives of some of the New York City parades that hadn’t been able to happen — the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Mermaid Parade, the Puerto Rican Day Parade and NYC Pride March.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police arrested James Aron Black in connection with two local burglaries.
College Station burglary suspect arrested
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Academy on Black Friday
Black Friday is here, along with some changes
Jesus Loreto, an attorney representing Tomeu Vadell, one of six U.S. oil executives jailed for...
Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison
A plane made an emergency landing in Brazos County Thursday.
Pilot makes emergency landing in Brazos County

Latest News

Friday Night Weather Update 11/27 | News Three At Ten
Friday Night Weather Update 11/27
An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
FILE - This April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed...
High court takes up census case, as other count issues loom
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento Black Friday mall shooting
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California.
One person is dead and another person injured after a mall shooting in California