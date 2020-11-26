Ways to stay safe while cooking this Thanksgiving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is the top day for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association; however, there are ways you can cook on the big day to keep you and your home safe.

While frying a turkey has taste benefits, there are also added hazards that can cause injury or start fires in your home if done wrong.

Capt. Stuart Mars with the College Station Fire Department recommends using an Infrared Air Fryer instead of a traditional fryer because it does not involve the oil.

“Dropping in the turkey [in the oil] is the dangerous part of frying a turkey,” said Mars. “It can result in the spilling over of the oil, a big explosion, and this is where people burn their houses down and burn themselves. So, a safe alternative to frying with oil is to fry it in an air fryer.”

However, if you plan to stick with the traditional method, Mars said make sure to have a chemical fire extinguisher on hand.

“Do not rely on a garden hose to put out any kind of fire,” said Mars.

There are also certain areas where you should set up to use a turkey fryer.

“If you are doing a traditional fry, don’t do it on a deck, and don’t do it close to the house,” said Mars. “Get out of the grass and do it on a concrete surface. Stay away from the structures and keep the kiddos away.”

In regard to other cooking taking place inside the home, especially on a day like Thanksgiving when there is a lot going on, Mars recommends having someone in the kitchen who is monitoring all the food in case something happens.

Unfortunately, if a fire does break out in the home and it gets out of control, Mars says, “the best thing to do is evacuate the house of everybody, and keep track of who all is over at your house.”

“Make sure they are all outside in one place in a meeting place and call 911 and we will come help out.”

