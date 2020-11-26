Advertisement

Ways to stay safe while cooking this Thanksgiving

“Do not rely on a garden hose to put out any kind of fire”
Turkey frying safety
Turkey frying safety(KBTX)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:00 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is the top day for home cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association; however, there are ways you can cook on the big day to keep you and your home safe.

While frying a turkey has taste benefits, there are also added hazards that can cause injury or start fires in your home if done wrong.

Capt. Stuart Mars with the College Station Fire Department recommends using an Infrared Air Fryer instead of a traditional fryer because it does not involve the oil.

“Dropping in the turkey [in the oil] is the dangerous part of frying a turkey,” said Mars. “It can result in the spilling over of the oil, a big explosion, and this is where people burn their houses down and burn themselves. So, a safe alternative to frying with oil is to fry it in an air fryer.”

However, if you plan to stick with the traditional method, Mars said make sure to have a chemical fire extinguisher on hand.

“Do not rely on a garden hose to put out any kind of fire,” said Mars.

There are also certain areas where you should set up to use a turkey fryer.

“If you are doing a traditional fry, don’t do it on a deck, and don’t do it close to the house,” said Mars. “Get out of the grass and do it on a concrete surface. Stay away from the structures and keep the kiddos away.”

In regard to other cooking taking place inside the home, especially on a day like Thanksgiving when there is a lot going on, Mars recommends having someone in the kitchen who is monitoring all the food in case something happens.

Unfortunately, if a fire does break out in the home and it gets out of control, Mars says, “the best thing to do is evacuate the house of everybody, and keep track of who all is over at your house.”

“Make sure they are all outside in one place in a meeting place and call 911 and we will come help out.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police arrested James Aron Black in connection with two local burglaries.
College Station burglary suspect arrested
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Academy on Black Friday
Black Friday is here, along with some changes
Jesus Loreto, an attorney representing Tomeu Vadell, one of six U.S. oil executives jailed for...
Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison
A plane made an emergency landing in Brazos County Thursday.
Pilot makes emergency landing in Brazos County

Latest News

Friday Night Weather Update 11/27 | News Three At Ten
Friday Night Weather Update 11/27
Local restaurants prepping with safety measures ahead of Aggie game day
Local restaurants prepping with safety measures ahead of Aggie game day
Local restaurants prepping with safety measures ahead of Aggie game day
Local restaurants, bars getting ready for kick-off against LSU
Salvation Army in need of more volunteers for its annual Angel Tree program.
Salvation Army looking for more volunteers for annual Angel Tree program
Christmas Trees are in high demand but The Farm Patch is ready to meet the need
Christmas Trees are in high demand but The Farm Patch is ready to meet the need