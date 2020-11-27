Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Ham

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ham is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 23 , 2020. Ham is a Terrier, American Pit Bull/Mix.

The shelter says Ham lives up to his name with his outgoing personality and high level of energy.

Aggieland Humane recommends, because of that energy, that his owners be someone with dog caring experience.

The shelter says Ham loves to eat, especially treats.

You can find the adoption application here and take a look at more adorable, adoptable animals here. The animal shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

