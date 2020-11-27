Black Friday is here, along with some changes

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Like most events in 2020, the mega shopping day, Black Friday, has seen its fair share of changes with stores trying to keep shoppers safe. In addition to in-store shopping, many retailers have been offering deals online and ahead of the big day.

For the majority of November, consumers have already had access to Black Friday sales with numerous retailers, but some deals are being released on the actual Friday.

At the Academy Sports + Outdoors in College Station, the Black Friday deals started on Nov. 22, but one-day-only deals were also added on Black Friday for in-store purchase only.

On the morning of Black Friday at 5:00 a.m., Academy Sports + Outdoors opened its doors to over 100 people waiting to come in and shop, said Patrick McKee the Academy Sports + Outdoors Store Director.

4:45 a.m. and the line at @Academy in College Station to shop on Black Friday is starting to wrap around the building. pic.twitter.com/jqztPk8i3j — Fallon Appleton (@KBTXFallon) November 27, 2020

“We expect a big crowd today, which we did have this morning, and the store has been ready,” said McKee. “Our team is ready, and we are going to satisfy a lot of customers today.”

One way the store plans to satisfy customers is by helping keep shoppers safe and providing different shopping options.

“Online orders are way up this year,” said McKee. “Curbside pickup because people do not want to get out in the crowds is really big this year and we are shipping a lot of orders from the store to their homes.”

When it comes to safety, Mckee said they are focusing on social distancing with customers and staff. Click here to read Academy Sports + Outdoors’ COVID-19 protocols.

In regard to other retailers, shoppers can still expect to see a wide range of deals offered on Black Friday.

A big trend among sales in stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target for 2020 Black Friday are deals on tech.

