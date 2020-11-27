Brazos Valley Food Bank helping to expand access to nutritional food items

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s no secret that eating healthy foods can lead to a healthier lifestyle. Nutritious food items can reduce various risks such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease. For many, healthy foods and produce are items that one can grab at a local grocery store, but for some, nutritious food isn’t always easy to obtain.

To help, the Brazos Valley Food Bank is expanding access to nutritious food items for families that can’t always get their hands on it.

Shannon Avila, Programs Manager at the food bank, said the challenge for many families is deciding whether to spend more money on nutritional food, or less on products that don’t contain as many benefits.

“That stuff is the more expensive stuff at the grocery store to buy, and it’s perishable right? So if you don’t eat it right away, it goes bad before you have a chance to eat it,” said Avila. “So that’s one of the reasons that it’s so important to us as a food bank to get more nutritious items out to folks who might not have as many resources.”

The food bank currently has nine produce drop sites and 34 partnering agencies that help distribute nutritious food and produce to various places across the Brazos Valley.

Andi Hawthorne, the Agency Relations and Mobile Pantry Coordinator at the food bank, oversees that distribution process. She said if you need help finding proper access to nutritional foods, don’t be afraid to reach out. “Don’t hold back, that’s what we’re here for. We’re here for you to come and get the food and help feed your family,” said Hawthorne.

Avila said that various produce items generally qualify as nutritious foods, and families should look for products with low sodium and low sugar, as well as fruits and vegetables.

This year’s Food for Families Food Drive to help alleviate hunger across the Brazos Valley will be held on Dec. 2.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.