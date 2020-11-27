Christmas in the Park illuminates BCS for the first time as families look for safer ways to celebrate the holidays in 2020

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday tradition that’s brightened up Bryan-College Station for over 35 years officially turned on its lights at the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park for the first time on Thanksgiving night in 2020.

Christmas in the Park won’t be one of the winter traditions falling victim to the pandemic while some of the larger gatherings and celebrations many people are accustomed to will have to wait until next year. Many families are looking for safer ways to celebrate the holidays this year.

Some say they’re simply going to keep their celebrations within the family.

“We’re going to keep it real small this year,” Jeff Sherven of Conroe said. “Just me and my wife and my mother and father-in-law, which we’re around all the time anyways.”

“We’re just spending time with family inside the home, and even if we do go outside, we’ll be social distancing,” Blanca Guerrero, a Bryan resident, said.

It’s one reason why Christmas in the Park is an even more attractive event for some families this year, since it’s outside and at a large enough venue where keeping distance from others is fairly easy.

People can even enjoy the lights from the safety of their cars by driving the roads that wind through the park. The City of College Station is hosting a special drive-thru event on December 4 and 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. that will also include some extra holiday treats and surprises.

“It’s harder you know, but I think we will have some barbecue tonight,” Falk Hassler of College Station said. “We try to cope as good as we can, so that’s all you can do, right? We really try to play it safe, so we do not want to endanger anybody.”

“We’re not having a large gathering like we usually do,” College Station resident Ethan Robinson said. “For Thanksgiving day, we just had my family and my grandma and grandpa.”

The light displays in central park will be on every night through New Year’s Day from 6 to 11 p.m. to bring holiday cheer to everyone who stops by to take in the spectacle.

“Our first date we came out here two years ago, so it’s special to us,” Debbie McDougal, who grew up in College Station, said. “We always come out. I’ve grown up coming out to the Central Park Lights, so that’s why we come out because it’s special. And we love the lights, I love Christmas lights.”

“Stay safe,” Samson of Bryan said. “Have a good Christmas and Thanksgiving, and hopefully you come and see the lights.”

