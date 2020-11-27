College Station burglary suspect arrested

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A burglary suspect we told you about being wanted earlier this week has been arrested. 47-year-old James Aron Black was wanted for two burglary of a building cases.

College Station police say he was arrested Thursday afternoon. Thursday evening CSPD confirmed he was arrested for the break-ins at Hypnotik Hair Salon and BCS Abundant Life Family Practice. In our story from Monday, surveillance cameras showed a suspect breaking into those businesses.

On Monday nearly a dozen burglary of a building cases were reported in College Station including at City Hall.

