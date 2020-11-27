College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas trees embody season of giving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot is now open selling Fraiser firs ranging in shape and size, and the tree sales help the local organization give back to the community.

For the past week, the College Station Noon Lions Club has been preparing for its annual Christmas tree sale, which includes organizing and setting up 450 fresh trees from Wisconsin.

The lot, which is located at the corner of Texas Ave. and W. King Cole, next door to the old College Station Police Department, is open from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the weekends.

The price of trees range from $50 to $195 based on height- trees range in height from 5′ to 10′- but the profits go straight back into the community.

“[The Lions Club motto] is ‘we serve,’ and that’s what we sell these trees for, so we can go back and we can serve the community,” said Meredith Childs, College Station Noon Lions Christmas Tree Lot Co-Chair.

The College Station Noon Lions Club has served the community by donating funds to the Fun for All Playground at Central Park, helping provide kids with glasses, and more, according to Childs.

If you are not comfortable going into the lot to pick out your tree, the Lions are offering free delivery and curbside, which they call, “curbside pick-out.”

According to the College Station Noon Lions Club, masks are required on the lot and hand sanitizer will be available.

Cash, check, credit card or debit card will be accepted as payment, and if you choose to pay with a check, the club asks to make checks payable to “College Station Noon Lions Club.”

