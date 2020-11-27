COVID in Context: Back after a virus-induced hiatus, how do Texas A&M and LSU positivity rates match up?
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:26 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several SEC football games have been postponed in the past few weeks, including match-ups for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Finally, the Ags are back at Kyle Field playing Louisiana State University on Nov. 28.
Each of those campuses offers free on-campus testing to students and staff. Both also report the total positivity rate of those tests.
The positivity rate at Texas A&M is 7.3%, and the positivity rate at LSU is 5.7%.
