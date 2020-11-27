Advertisement

COVID in Context: Back after a virus-induced hiatus, how do Texas A&M and LSU positivity rates match up?

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 8:26 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several SEC football games have been postponed in the past few weeks, including match-ups for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Finally, the Ags are back at Kyle Field playing Louisiana State University on Nov. 28.

Each of those campuses offers free on-campus testing to students and staff. Both also report the total positivity rate of those tests.

The Aggies and LSU Tigers play Saturday.
The Aggies and LSU Tigers play Saturday.

The positivity rate at Texas A&M is 7.3%, and the positivity rate at LSU is 5.7%.

Tune in for COVID in Context weekdays, 4:30-7 a.m. on Brazos Valley This Morning.

