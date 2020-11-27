From the Ground Up: Be thankful for your farmers this holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In this mindful celebration of Thanksgiving, often centered around a dinner table, we may ask blessings upon the food, and those around us. We also don’t want to forget the “and those who prepared it” line this year.

“The fact that, even in the midst of the pandemic, the store shelves got a little thin sometimes but they never were empty, like they would be in several other countries, and that’s because of our success in American agriculture,” says Bill Flores, a representative in congress for the majority of the Brazos Valley.

“A hundred years ago, the average American family would spend about 40% of their income on stuff to eat. Today, it’s less than 10%, and that includes eating out.”

Flores says while food and fiber become better, healthier, and easier to get, it’s easy to forget the farmer’s impact on our lives.

“That bag of frozen corn, they have no idea what goes upstream, or they’ll go buy a sweater and they don’t realize where that cotton came from to keep them warm in the wintertime. It’s incumbent on all of us in the Ag community or related to the Ag community to try to make sure that not only are our policy makers educated, but our young people are educated,” Flores said.

“We’ve got soldiers who do this, we’ve got health care professionals who do certain things, we’ve got lawyers who do certain things, we’ve got policy makers who do certain things, and the farmer feeds every one of them,” Flores said. “And if we don’t have appreciation for the farmer, all of those people are going to have difficulties eating and staying clothed.”

And when you’re saying grace over those wonderful Thanksgiving leftovers, put a good word in for the farmers and ranchers that made that meal possible.

“Given the current circumstances we face with COVID 19, let’s thank our frontline healthcare workers that go to work every day and try to keep us all safe, let’s thank our first responders for keeping the community safe, and think our military men and women who are serving all over the world, to keep us safe right here at home.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.