Gloria Kennard and friends serve hundreds of meals on Thanksgiving Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman held her annual Thanksgiving meal for anyone needing a bite.

Gloria Kennard’s big feast was different this year due to COVID 19. It was drive-thru and walk-up to-go service only at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

Kennard and her many friends have been preparing the Thanksgiving fellowship meal for 32 years now.

“Oh the drive-thru was lovely. Everything was in order. Everybody waited. Everybody was enjoyable. Everybody enjoyed the meal so everything went real great,” said Kennard.

“Well when I found out about it from someone at work you know I just thought it would be a great way to give back to the community and kind of you know show my thankfulness for the fact that I haven’t suffered like some people are suffering now,” said O.J. Sills, a volunteer from College Station.

The group tells us they served nearly 800 meals.

Kennard was also recently honored with KBTX Be Remarkable Award for her volunteer efforts.

