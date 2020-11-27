Advertisement

Hall’s late TD lifts No. 15 Iowa State over No. 20 Texas

Iowa State players and coaches storm the field after their win over Texas in an NCAA college...
Iowa State players and coaches storm the field after their win over Texas in an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
(AP) - Breece Hall scored on a 3-yard run with 1:25 remaining, and No. 15 Iowa State held off last-minute drive by Sam Ehlinger and No. 20 Texas to remain in first place in the Big 12 with a 23-20 victory Friday. The Cyclones have almost locked up a spot in the Big 12 championship game for the first time.

After Iowa State sacked Ehlinger on third down, Texas’ Cameron Dicker barely missed left with a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Hall gained 91 yards on 20 carries, his first game under 100 this season, but had 30 on the final 69-yard touchdown drive.

