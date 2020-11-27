Monitoring Friday morning storms

Black Friday starts with multiple rounds of thunderstorms moving through the area, but as per the theme for this weekend, you’ll be able to get some dry spells throughout the day. Keep the PinPoint Weather App handy as you navigate your Friday! We will still monitor a low-end severe threat, including a potential for strong wind and small hail, but that appears to be unlikely at this point. Best opportunity for the stronger storms will be through the early afternoon, then a cold front calms things down, but keeps rain chances in play through Saturday.

Scattered rain lingers through Friday and into Saturday before a cold front sweeps in to bring temperatures into the upper 50s with a breezy north wind throughout the day. The good news: thunderstorms will not be as likely for your Saturday, but plan for it to be wet - scattered showers remain possible through very early Sunday. The chill looks to linger into next week where better days may be found to hang up outdoor holiday decorations to get the season started.

Friday: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. Isolated strong / severe storms possible. High: 73. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. Low: 58. Wind: NNE 5-15

Saturday: Breezy, cloudy and rainy. High: 59. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 44. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

