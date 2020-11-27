Monitoring Friday morning storms

After a quiet Thanksgiving holiday, bigger changes are rolling back into the Brazos Valley, and they’ll come in two waves. The first arrives on Friday. The southern half of the Brazos Valley is painted for the potential to see an isolated strong to severe storm between 8AM and 2PM -- strong gusty winds upwards of 60 mph and quarter size hail look to be the biggest concerns. The second wave moves in Saturday as the threat then turns to a heavy rain potential where some spots could find 1″ to 3″+ by the end of the weekend.

If you have to be out on the roadways Friday, it will likely be met with some fog and then lingering low hanging clouds as a warm front traverses northward into the Brazos Valley. This will leave some in the 60s all day north of the boundary, and those south of it climbing into the mid 70s. Scattered rain lingers through Friday and into Saturday before a cold front sweeps in to bring temperatures into the upper 50s with a breezy north wind throughout the day. The chill looks to linger into next week where better days may be found to hang up outdoor holiday decorations to get the season started.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain after midnight. Low: 65. Wind: SE 0-5

Friday: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. Isolated strong / severe storms possible. High: 72. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. Low: 58. Wind: NNE 5-15

Saturday: Breezy, cloudy and rainy. High: 59. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.