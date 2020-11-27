Playoff spot up for grabs as Rudder host A&M Consolidated Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As the regular season winds down the District 10-5A Division II playoff picture is starting to take shape. While Montgomery and Huntsville will sort out the district lead, Rudder (1-3, 5-3) and A&M Consolidated (3-2, 7-2) will look to sort out one of the other playoff spots.

A&M Consolidated can wrap up a post season berth with a win in their final regular season game with a win over Rudder. Rudder, on the other hand, can keep their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Tigers in their final home game. Next week the Rangers will travel to Rosenberg to take on Lamar Consolidated needing a win in their final regular season game, but without a win on Friday over Consolidated the Rangers will just be playing for pride next week.

”The kids are excited about that and what I am real proud of them I told them this is a big game and I have already had seniors tell me coach it’s about how we play it ain’t about our opponent and that’s what I have always talked to them about,” said A&M Consolidated Head Football Coach Lee Fedora.

“These kids have grown up playing each other in little leagues and all kinds of things. They all seem to know each other and so it’s a big rivalry to have a chance to go out and prove who is the best in the Brazos county,” continued Rudder Head Football Coach Eric Ezar.

Friday’s game at Merrill Green Stadium will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.