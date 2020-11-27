“Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley” the tradition continues

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The annual Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley dinner was held Thursday but this year it looked a little bit different. The annual tradition now in its 37th year is usually a sit-down dinner where were family and friends could socialize while eating a delicious Thanksgiving meal.

This year due to the pandemic the meals were delivered. Doug Welsh along with his wife Laura came out to make deliveries for the 2nd year in a row they say they just wanted to do their part. “Were a small part of a big event, but to hand it to the people, share it with them, to see their gratefulness for what’s being given to them and to be a part of it is just a great feeling” says Doug.

Danny Morrison, founder of Epicures Catering who started the tradition almost 40 years ago says he was determined not to let the pandemic stop him from serving the public. He says that a lot of time and effort went into today’s events to keep everyone safe. " There are volunteers that have given up their time and safety and were being as COVID friendly as possible and I really think it’s a safe project and it’s nothing we can’t handle. Morrison says it was imperative that the tradition continues. " Were reaching people that otherwise could not have Thanksgiving today and that’s what we want to do. We want to show the Brazos County that was a part of the community” says Morrison.

Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley is underway this morning. A tradition now in its 37th year. Volunteers on the campus of @TAMU hard at work preparing 2000 Thanksgiving meals. Full story tonight on @KBTXNews Three at six. #ThanksgivingintheBrazosValley #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/NGThfriTg1 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) November 26, 2020

Elaine Wells is a manager with Chartwells on the campus of Texas A&M University she helps prepare meals for the last 7 years she says volunteering and helping others is what Thanksgiving is all about. “I like doing this every year, I come here and help provide for those who don’t have, as well as go home and provide for my family,” says Wells.

A BIG thank you to our 2020 sponsors and volunteers! We're looking forward to another great year! #ThanksgivingBV #bcstx Posted by Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Heather Isenhour came out to volunteer, she says she spent her childhood Thanksgivings helping with the annual dinner, a tradition she says was important to continue through her adult life. Isenhour is also on the board of directors for Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley she says she knows the dinner makes a difference in the lives of residents in the Brazos Valley. “We felt more than ever especially this year that it was really important to do this and help the community,” says Isenhour.

