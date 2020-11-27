This week’s Classroom Champion is Ryker Goehring.

News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Ryker Goehring. The Round Top-Carmine High School Senior has a 4.1 GPA, and is currently ranked 1st in his class.

“I think that Ryker does very well with the challenges of being a student athlete. He’s also one of our students that’s enrolled in the dual credit program through Blinn College, and he does so by managing his time very wisely. If we have time left over at the end of class, more often than not he’s going to be doing homework for another class, or studying for a test, or doing work for those college classes.” - Brandi Hoffmann, Teacher

“His work ethic is excellent. I mean he is very much self motivated. He’s a fiery competitor and he does not like to lose, he wants to win, but with everything he does. I think that’s what drives him, you know he never gives up, he’s always prepared and he just keeps working all the time, and just gives 100 percent. You know practice, or if it’s in a game situation, in the classroom, he like to finish first in just about everything.” - Blake Goehring, Coach

“When it’s time for me to lead, I try to lead by example. I try to do everything the coaches and teachers tell me, and I try to do it to the best of my abilities. And I hope that people follow in my footsteps and do what I do, and try to be perfect. I think leading by example has always come easy for me. I’ve been playing sports since I was five, and that was what came naturally to me,” said Ryker.

After high school, Goehring plans on attending Texas A&M University, and he will pursue a degree in Bio-Medical Sciences.

Congratulations to Ryker Goehring of Round Top-Carmine High School. This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.