Twin City Mission host annual Thanksgiving dinner

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Twin City Mission held its annual Thanksgiving dinner in Bryan Saturday. The meal which is usually a sit-down dinner where community members can socialize and interact with each other was held as a drive-thru walk-up event because of the pandemic.

Ron Crozier, Director of Community Relations with Twin City Mission says that even though the event looks different this year they’re still grateful to continue the tradition. “We still wanted to make sure that everybody had access to the same meal that we serve every year so we worked with our army of volunteers, we started planning, we started cooking, we wanted to make sure that when they drive-thru and get their meals that they can go home and still have a reason to give thanks,” says Crozier.

Happening Now: @TwinCityMission is hosting a free Thanksgiving meal drive-thru from 11am- 1pm CST Story tonight on @KBTXNews Three at Six pic.twitter.com/3yvyUsffYG — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) November 26, 2020

