WEEKEND PLANNER: Additional rounds of rain

Friday night - As we head into Friday evening, additional isolated showers are not ruled out for any evening plans. At this point, severe weather does not look likely but we will continue to monitor the chance for a few rumbles of thunder to pop up before the day is done.

Though many of us may stay dry, better to prep for some rain just in case for Friday football and other outdoor plans. It will get chilly, too, as colder air filters into the area. Mid 60s by dinner time will slowly work down to the upper 50s and low 60s by wake up time Saturday, but thanks to expected cloud cover, a north wind, and more rain on the way for Saturday, we likely won’t get any warmer for the remainder of the weekend.

Saturday - In a word, damp. In two words, damp and chilly. A healthy north breeze will be with us consistently Saturday, along with a widespread chance for additional rain.

Outdoor plans for Saturday, including Aggie football? Better to bundle up and pack a sturdy rain jacket. Though decent lightning does not look overly-likely at the moment, pockets of rain look to continue through the evening and a bit into the overnight. We’ll call it an 80% chance with widespread rainfall likely throughout the majority of the day.

Our next cold front moves through early Sunday, which will help to clear things out a bit heading into the beginning of next week.

Sunshine and a brisk north wind accompany Sunday afternoon plans, which will help filter in cooler and drier air. Area-wide 30s and 40s will be common in the mornings next week, and we may even manage our first freeze of the season in B/CS by Tuesday morning. Stay tuned!

