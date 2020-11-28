Aggies Square Off Against New Orleans in Season Opener

Game #1:

New Orleans (0-1) at Texas A&M (0-0)Sunday, November 29, 2020 • 2:00 p.m. (CT)Reed Arena • Bryan-College Station, Texas TELEVISION: SEC Network+

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

Dr. John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: XM: 190; Internet: 961

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas —Texas A&M men’s basketball tips off the 2020-21 season Sunday with a 2 p.m. matchup against the New Orleans Privateers inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies return to the hardwood after a 16-14 (10-8 SEC) season under head coach Buzz Williams. The 10-8 conference ledger was Texas A&M’s best finish in SEC play since they were co-champions in 2016, and Williams was named the Associated Press SEC Coach of the Year.

The Maroon & White return nine letterwinners from last year’s squad including senior Savion Flagg, who is the team’s leading returning scorer at 10.4 points per game. Flagg garnered Preseason All-SEC Second Team honors from the league’s head coaches and media.

New Orleans enters the contest with a 0-1 record after falling at BYU, 86-61, on Thanksgiving. The Privateers were led offensively by Damion Rosser and Lamont Berzat with 15 points apiece, while Rosser added nine rebounds.

The Aggie basketball staff has strong ties to New Orleans as Williams’ first head coaching job was with the Privateers in 2006-07, and associate head coach Jamie McNeilly and assistant coach Devin Johnson are UNO graduates. McNeilly was an all-conference performer in 2005-06, and Johnson was a member of Williams’s staff as an undergraduate assistant.

Sunday’s contest is the fourth meeting between the two schools with the Privateers holding a 2-1 advantage. Texas A&M won the previous contest on Nov. 28, 2014, 87-65, at Reed Arena.

Texas A&M looks to continue its winning ways in season openers as the Aggies have won their last 19, which is the nation’s second-longest active streak behind East Carolina (20). Williams is 11-2 all-time in season openers and has won his last four.

A limited number of tickets to the game are available for purchase online at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets as well as the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip off.

The game may be seen on SEC Network+. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.

