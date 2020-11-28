A&M Consolidated wins in overtime over Rudder to clinch 16th straight playoff berth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers picked up a 24-21 overtime win against Rudder Friday night at Merrill Green Stadium to clinch their 16th straight playoff berth.

Tigers fell behind 7-0 as Rudder scored on its opening possession thanks to a 27 yard touchdown on a screen pass from E.J. Ezar to Keithron Lee.

Rudder’s lead lasted until early in the second quarter when Keshon Thomas broke loose for an 89 yard touchdown run to tie things at 7.

The Tigers would grab their first lead of the game on a Kyle Willis 16 yard completion to Brodie Daniel to make it 14-7 at the half.

Rudder would score a pair of second half touchdowns and send the game to overtime tied at 21, but A&M Consolidated was able to kick a fieldgoal in overtime to win it 24-21.

The victory secures a playoff spot for the Tigers, while Rudder is denied a post-season berth and will wrap up the regular season next Friday night down in Rosenberg against Lamar Consolidated.

