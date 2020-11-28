Advertisement

Buffalo holds off Rogers 37-35 to advance to state quarterfinals

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KBTX) - The Buffalo football team beat Rogers 37-35 in the third round of the 3A-Division II Playoffs at Waco ISD Stadium Friday night.

The Bison jumped out to a 10-0 lead before Rogers came back to take the lead 13-10. Buffalo led 17-13 at the half. Rogers scored to make it a 2 point game with under 4 minutes to go in the 4th quarter, but the Bison were able to hang on for the 37-35 win.

Buffalo advances to the state quarterfinals (regional finals) and will play Franklin.

