Christmas Trees are in high demand but The Farm Patch is ready to meet the need

The Farm Patch has been selling Christmas trees in the Brazos Valley for over 40 years
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Neither the Grinch nor a little rain could dampen the holiday spirit at the Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot.

The Sorensen family was out on Friday in search of the perfect tree. This year they opted to purchase a live tree, a first for the family. “We usually get a fake tree, our fake tree our pre-lit tree died last year so we wanted to maybe start a new tradition,” says Constance.

Mark Scarmardo, co-owner of The Farm Patch Produce Market and Christmas Tree Lot says there’s been a constant flow of customers on their first day of opening. He says he has a pretty good inventory this year but some trees are in high demand and are hard to get. We’re going to try and get several more loads out but we think we’ll have enough but we’re counting on a big, big demand” says Scarmardo.

He says it’s good to see that the demand for trees is great because that means people are in the holiday spirit. “You know people are ready, ready to spend time with their family and have a holiday and ready for Christmas,” says Scarmardo. He says he thinks the tree shortages are caused by generational changes in family-owned tree farms. " The second generation is not planting trees, the young generation they don’t want to wait 10-12 years to get paid.

He says as the younger generations move off the farms and move to the city you have less mom and pop or family-owned tree farms which opens the door for more corporations and lower quality trees. " Now you have big corporations that are growing trees and they are growing just a tree that they can put out in volume that’s not that pretty, but they can mass produce them,” says Scarmardo.

Constance Sorensen and her husband Jason along with their daughter Kinley are hoping to create a new tradition, they say in a year that’s had plenty of ups and downs we could all use a little more holiday cheer and shake things up.

“It’s time for something new, something exciting, especially 2020 why not switch things up and change it around, so something for the better,” says Constance.

The Farm Patch Christmas Tree Lot is located at 853 University Drive in College Station behind the Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe. Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday 9 am-8 pm and 10 am-8 pm on Sundays.

