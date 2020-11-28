Advertisement

College Station picks up road win over Waller

By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Waller 61-21 Friday night in a District 8-5A Division I game at Waller ISD Stadium. With the win the Cougars improve to 8-1 on the season and 6-1 in district play.

College Station will close out the regular season December 4th against Magnolia West at Cougar Field. After that the Cougars will head into the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police arrested James Aron Black in connection with two local burglaries.
College Station burglary suspect arrested
President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating in a video teleconference call...
Trump may be coming to terms with loss, won’t acknowledge
Academy on Black Friday
Black Friday is here, along with some changes
Jesus Loreto, an attorney representing Tomeu Vadell, one of six U.S. oil executives jailed for...
Venezuela judge convicts 6 American oil execs, orders prison
A plane made an emergency landing in Brazos County Thursday.
Pilot makes emergency landing in Brazos County

Latest News

A&M Consolidated wins in overtime over Rudder to clinch 16th straight playoff berth
Navasota loses in regional quarterfinal to Navarro
Buffalo Bison football logo
Buffalo holds off Rogers 37-35 to advance to state quarterfinals
A&M Consolidated wins in overtime over Rudder to clinch 16th straight playoff berth
A&M Consolidated wins in overtime over Rudder to clinch 16th straight playoff berth