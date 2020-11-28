College Station picks up road win over Waller

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Waller 61-21 Friday night in a District 8-5A Division I game at Waller ISD Stadium. With the win the Cougars improve to 8-1 on the season and 6-1 in district play.

College Station will close out the regular season December 4th against Magnolia West at Cougar Field. After that the Cougars will head into the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.