Franklin beats district rival Lexington 40-7 to advance to state quarterfinals

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin football team beat Lexington 40-7 in the third round of the 3A-Division II playoffs Friday night at Cub Stadium.

The last time these two teams played in the regular season, Franklin won 49-14.

The Lions started the scoring Friday night with a passing touchdown from Marcus Wade to Malcolm Murphy. Murphy added a rushing touchdown, and Bryson Washington and Seth Spiller also had rushing touchdowns to go up 28-0 at the half.

Franklin advances to the state quarterfinals (regional finals) to play Buffalo.

