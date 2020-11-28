Local businesses promoting shopping local this holiday season

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -Local businesses are hoping this year shoppers choose to keep things local when marking off their Christmas shopping lists.

Owner of Muddy Water Bookstore in Navasota, Suzie Linnebank says sales aren’t where they should be.

“We have online sales also so I think that’s been increasing which is really nice but this month has been really tough, November has been really rough for all of us downtown businesses,” said Linnebank.

Linnebank says during these hard times Navasota businesses are sticking together.

“We’re always thinking, always thinking about the community, the downtown business, and how to help promote each other,” said Linnebank.

This year Muddy Water Bookstore is offering a special deal for those who shop local.

“If you bring in your receipt from other downtown businesses on the same day you’ll get 10% off your entire purchase from us,” said Linnebank.

It’s an effort Stonecroft Marketplace owner Leeann Smith says she appreciates.

“The businesses here, there is not a competition like you find in other small towns,” said Smith. “It’s really a collaboration, the business owners here have been terrific.”

Stonecroft Marketplace has a special Friday and Saturday, folks who donate to Navasota Police Department Operation Blue Santa can be entered in a drawing for a $100 gift card.

Smith says they closed for a few months in the spring and are hoping to get back lost revenue this holiday season.

“Of course this year it’s even more important that we do well through the holidays so we can just continue into the next year,” said Smith.

Both owners say shopping local is more important now than ever before.

“When you spend money at a small business you’re helping your town, not just that small business,” said Smith.

“We can’t survive without you guys. We need your business,” said Linnebank.

The City of Navasota is also doing a small business giveaway.

Every $25 spent at a small business earns one entry into a drawing that will take place on December 17. All you have to do is submit your receipt to rwillenbrink@navasotatx.org or text a picture to 936-870-5134.

Shop local this holiday season for your chance to win, courtesy of the City of Navasota and the Navasota Economic Development Corporation!! 🎄🎅🏼 Posted by City of Navasota - Government on Wednesday, November 25, 2020

