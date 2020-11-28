Local restaurants, bars getting ready for kick-off against LSU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Bars and restaurants in Aggieland are getting ready for guests wanting to watch the LSU - A&M game Saturday.

A big part of that preparation this year, includes making sure that both staffing and hand sanitizer are ready to go.

Andreas Dallis, co-owner of Public & Main, says that they are excited to have another home game after the last one was postponed.

“Anything that brings people to the hotels and brings extra commerce is absolutely essential, and we will take whatever we can get,” said Dallis.

Dallis adds that obviously, things are looking a lot different this year compared to the 2019 season. He says that as capacity in the stadium has stayed at 25%, that is about how many people show up to the restaurant.

To help make sure the community feels safe while visiting their restaurant, Dallis says they are making sure they practice all of the CDC guidelines and have signs placed around the building to remind folks to do the same.

“Now, we check temperatures on employees, we have sanitation stations, we are making sure people have masks on, all of these things that you know on top of our normal scope of work we have to execute every day,” said Dallis.

Thomas Ayars, General Manager at Dudley’s Draw in College Station says that they have completely revamped the way that they do business. The bar in Northgate opened in 1977, and Ayars says has never been closed for a single day until it was mandatory because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When they were able to reopen, things looked a bit different.

“We’re making sure we have enough people on staff to make sure everything is clean, everything is spread out, and we have you know Plexiglass dividers on our booths. We are doing our best to make sure that everybody can be safe and have a good time,” said Ayars.

Customers can no longer sit at the bar, there are sanitation stations all around the building, and they are now doing table top service to limit the people gathering around the bar.

Both say they hope that these measures will make the community feel comfortable with coming to visit, whether it be a game day or not.

“We will accommodate anybody if they have any special requests,” said Dallis. “Because you know, right now, we understand that different people have different levels of security on their own minds with the pandemic.”

The Aggies take on LSU Saturday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.