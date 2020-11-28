Navasota loses in regional quarterfinal to Navarro

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - On Friday night, Navasota traveled to Giddings to take Geronimo Navarro in the regional semifinal round. Navarro came out on top 28-7.

In the first quarter, Ben Muniga picked off Ja’Mar Jessie and the Panthers cashed in with a 5 yard touchdown from Brody Whitson to take a 7-0 lead.

Navasota responded when Ja’Marion Frear scored from 15 yards out to tie the game at 7.

With under three minutes to play in the half, Drew Gonzales fumbled and Mark Wozniak scooped it up and took it back 70 yards for a Panthers score. Navarro went into the half up 14-7.

Navasota ends there season at 8-4.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.