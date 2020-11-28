Advertisement

No. 6 Florida tops Kentucky

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Kyle Trask found Kyle Pitts for three touchdowns, including a 56-yarder in which the star tight end ran away from a cornerback, and sixth-ranked Florida overcame a sluggish start to beat Kentucky 34-10 in the Swamp. It was Pitts’ first game since suffering a concussion and breaking his nose on a vicious hit against Georgia. Trask wasted little time reconnecting with his favorite and most talented target. Trask has 34 TD passes this season, moving him past 2007 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow (TEE’-boh) and into a tie for third on the school’s single-season list. Only Danny Wuerffel (WUR’-ful) is ahead of him.

