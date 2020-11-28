Rain lingers into the weekend, soggy Gameday in Aggieland

After multiple rounds of rain for some on Friday, we’re not shutting off the waterworks just yet. An active weather pattern holds steady through Saturday which will help to keep the rain chance alive across the Brazos Valley. An additional 1″ to 2″+ of rain cannot be ruled out by Sunday morning before the wet weather clears on out of here and sunshine tries to make an appearance before the end of the holiday weekend.

Best bet is to keep the rain gear with you throughout the day on Saturday and that story goes for any evening plans as well. We’ll have to watch for a few isolated storms through the afternoon and evening hours which may impact outdoor Gameday plans. On top of the rain, it will be a cooler rain and breezy meaning you may want a few extra layers underneath the raincoat to stay comfortable this weekend. The breeze holds steady through the rest of the weekend, so if you’re looking to put up the outdoor decorations, you may find it easier after the weekend weather makers pass through.

Friday Night: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms at times. Low: 58. Wind: N 5-15

Saturday: Breezy, cloudy and rainy. High: 61. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for rain before midnight. Low: 45. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. High: 53. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

