Salvation Army looking for more volunteers for annual Angel Tree program

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army is turning to the community for help as 1,200 kids are left on its Angel Tree’s with just over two weeks left.

This year, Lieutenant Timothy Israel says that they have seen an increased need in the community. With 2,300 kids in the Angel Tree program, there are still many kids left that still need to be adopted.

“So many kids have gone without something this year, or have missed out on some opportunity and we don’t want Christmas to be a part of that list,” said Lt. Israel. “We still want kids to still have Christmas when they wake up, to have those toys or clothes under the tree, and we don’t want parents to feel like they have to make a choice between providing that Christmas and providing other key things.”

The trees are located at Post Oak Mall and the Walmart on Briarcrest in Bryan. Each angel has a name of a kid, along with their Christmas wish list.

Gifts can be dropped off at the Salvation Army warehouse where the old Bealls was located, in between J.C. Penny and Macy’s on the Holleman Dr. entrance.

Lt. Israel says if you are not comfortable picking up an angel or shopping in person, you can adopt an angel online here.

All gifts are to be dropped off by December 12.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.