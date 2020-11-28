Advertisement

Travis County Deputy killed in motorcycle collision in Milam County

The Travis County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a fellow deputy who was killed in a motorcycle collision.(cbs austin)
By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Sr. Deputy Robert (Drew) Small of the Travis County Sheriff’s Department was killed in a motorcycle collision while he was off-duty Friday night.

Deputy Small was traveling back home from Louisiana at the time of the crash.

Before becoming a deputy in 2006, he worked with the TCSO as a corrections officer. According to KEYE, for over a decade, he served on the night shift patrol in western Travis County and moved to the Motors Unit in 2018.

TCSO deputies will escort Deputy Small’s body to the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office, according to KEYE.

The accident is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety

