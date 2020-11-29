64 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 64 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 845 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 87 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

8,497 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

47 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,592 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 228 active probable cases and there have been 1,364 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 9,429. There have been 99,297 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 71 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 63 percent.

Currently, there are 32 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 57 604 Brazos 845 9,429 Burleson 146 657 Grimes 132 1,378 Houston 124 574 Lee 35 295 Leon 36 446 Madison 63 867 Milam 27 640 Montgomery 2,757 16,789 Robertson 65 508 San Jacinto 10 257 Trinity 12 228 Walker 180 4,276 Waller 108 1,165 Washington 168 958

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 579 staffed hospital beds with 127 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 4 available ICU beds and 64 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 83 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 57 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 604 total cases and 536 recovered cases and 11 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 146 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 657 total cases, and 502 cases have recovered. There have been 9 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 132 active cases. There have been 1,378 total cases, 1,206 recoveries and 40 deaths.

Houston County has confirmed 574 total cases of COVID-19. There are 124 active cases and 435 cases are recovered. There have been 15 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 35 active cases. The county has a total of 295 cases, with 243 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Leon County currently has 36 active cases. The county has 446 total cases, with 395 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Madison County has reported 63 active cases. The county has a total of 867 cases with 792 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Milam County currently has 27 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 640 total cases and 613 recovered cases. There have been 9 COVID-19 deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,757 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 16,789 total cases and 10,501 recovered cases. There are currently 24 people hospitalized, and there have been 169 COVID-19 deaths.

Robertson County has 65 active COVID-19 cases, with 508 total cases. Currently, 435 patients have recovered and there have been 8 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 10 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 257 cases with 232 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 12 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 228 total cases with 208 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 180 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 4,276 total cases with 3,971 recoveries and 69 deaths.

Waller County currently has 108 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,165 total cases with 1,039 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Washington County currently has 168 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 958 total cases with 737 recoveries and 53 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 12 new cases and 212 active cases on Nov. 26.

Currently, the university has reported 3,802 positive cases, 7.1 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 26, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 181,802 active cases and 950,586 recoveries. There have been 1,151,069 total cases reported and 10,636,849 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 21,309 Texans have died from COVID-19.

254 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 187,867 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 28 at 2:35 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

