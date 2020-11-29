Advertisement

A blustery day on the way for the Brazos Valley

By Erika Paige
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Rain will be clearing out west to east through early Sunday morning meaning the cooler drier air is able to filter into the region through the afternoon hours. With an active weather pattern on hand, winds will start to pick up and could gust at times 20 mph to 30 mph Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. This breezy wind will help keep temperatures slightly “warmer” through the overnight hours compared to what we’re eyeing for Tuesday morning.

Afternoons for the majority of the week will fluctuate between the mid and upper 50s to lower 60s, but the overnight lows will take a nose-dive Tuesday morning. A widespread FREEZE looks likely for a few hours. It will likely be a light freeze for locations south of HWY 290 out towards Montgomery County into San Jacinto County. A harder freeze is expected across Leon and Houston Counties. More chilly starts possible that keep frost in the forecast by the end of the week.

Sunday: Clouds clearing west to east and breezy. High: 58. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear and windy. Low: 40. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. High: 52. Wind: NNW 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Monday Night: Cold. Widespread freeze likely. Low: 31. Wind: Calm.

