Brazos Valley Food Bank seeing increased need at mobile pantries

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Members at the Brazos Valley Food Bank said they are seeing an increasing need at its mobile pantries around the community.

Shannon Avila, Programs Manager for the food bank, said that these pantries are a great way to fill a need that otherwise would not be met.

“It is a truck full of food delivered to a field somewhere. It’s not always a field, sometimes that’s a parking lot or fairgrounds or something like that, but the idea is to reach people who are in what’s known as a food desert,” said Avila.

Four times a month, a truck is packed with everything from breakfast cereal to cabbage, and driven to locations in Grimes, Madison, and Washington counties.

The food bank’s last mobile pantry in Madisonville ran out of food, and Mobile Pantry Coordinator Andi Hawthorne said they served 50 more families than usual.

“A lot of the people that come out, they come out every month,” said Hawthorne. “So they are just very very appreciative of the food, and they are very appreciative that we were there.”

Avila said that recently, they have seen an increase in need in the community from longer lines at mobile pantries, to more families showing up for food.

“During the holidays, our distributions always get a little bit more frequently visited, more of an increase in attendance, and then you layer COVID-19 on top of that, so it’s an even bigger increase,” said Avila.

The food bank said that’s where the community can help. Whether its monetary help, or helping pack food boxes, bags, distributing, or simply signing families in, all of it is needed now more than ever.

“The help behind the scenes, with us being there if anybody wants to come out. It’s good for your heart to see it,” said Hawthorne.

The next mobile pantry is Friday, December 12 at St. Peters Episcopal Church at 2310 Airline Drive in Brenham. The pantry will run from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

