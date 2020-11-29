Advertisement

Brenham falls in 5 sets to Magnolia in regional quarterfinals

By Tyler Shaw
Nov. 28, 2020
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham volleyball team lost to district rivals Magnolia 16-25, 25-23, 19-25, 25-22, 13-15 in the regional quarterfinals at Viking Gym Saturday afternoon.

After dropping the first set, the Cubettes went back and forth with the Lady Bulldogs in game two. Brooke Bentke had the final last kill to win set two 25-22. The Cubettes also won set four 25-22 to force a fifth set. Magnolia took the match in five sets for the Lady Bulldogs’ third win over the Cubettes this year.

Brenham’s season comes to an end with a 19-6 overall record.

LSU vs Texas A&M
Spiller, defense lead No. 5 Texas A&M to 20-7 win over LSU
Wells, No. 13 A&M women edge No. 19 DePaul 93-91
Texas A&M Basketball
2020 Brazos Valley High School Volleyball Playoff Pairings & Results