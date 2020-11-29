Advertisement

Bryan police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries

Home surveillance videos from the Edgewater neighborhood show multiple people walking through yards early Saturday morning.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred on Saturday, according to the department’s Significant Activity report.

Surveillance video sent to KBTX from a homeowner in the Edgewater community shows a person with their face covered up attempting to open two cars parked in a driveway around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. Other homeowners in the area reported seeing at least four people walking in the streets and yards around the same time, according to posts on the Ring Neighbors app.

Police took vehicle burglary reports on Saturday from the following locations:

  • 2100 block of Polmont Drive
  • 2000 block of Dumfries Drive
  • 2700 block of Darwood Court.

All three are in the Edgewater community.

Other vehicle burglaries were reported on Saturday in the:

  • 900 block of Clear Leaf Drive near Jane Long Intermediate School
  • 400 block of N Bryan Avenue in downtown Bryan
  • 3800 block of Park Hampton Drive near Tiffany Park
  • 4400 block of Colony Chase Drive near Austins Colony Park
  • 4000 block of Shawnee Circle in the Wheeler Ridge community.

It’s unknown if all the burglaries are connected.

Anyone with information should contact Bryan Police at 979-209-5300.

