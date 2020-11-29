College Station beats Magnolia West in 5 sets to advance to regional semifinals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat district rivals Magnolia West 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13 in the regional quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at The Armory, Rudder High School.

Shreya Sunkari led the way for the Lady Cougars with 14 kills. Ana De La Garza and Kate McKinneyeach chipped in 13 kills, and Emery Goerig had 11. After falling in the first set, College Station battled back to go up 2-1. Magnolia West forced a game five. The Lady Cougars started the fifth set on a 5-1 run. Magnolia West came back to make things close, but The Lady Cougars were able to hold on 15-13.

College Station advances to the state semifinals in the 5A playoffs and will take on Friendswood.

