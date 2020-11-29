Advertisement

College Station beats Magnolia West in 5 sets to advance to regional semifinals

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat district rivals Magnolia West 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 15-13 in the regional quarterfinals Saturday afternoon at The Armory, Rudder High School.

Shreya Sunkari led the way for the Lady Cougars with 14 kills. Ana De La Garza and Kate McKinneyeach chipped in 13 kills, and Emery Goerig had 11. After falling in the first set, College Station battled back to go up 2-1. Magnolia West forced a game five. The Lady Cougars started the fifth set on a 5-1 run. Magnolia West came back to make things close, but The Lady Cougars were able to hold on 15-13.

College Station advances to the state semifinals in the 5A playoffs and will take on Friendswood.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amber Alert was issued for Victoria Alerman out of Rotan, Texas.
Amber Alert discontinued for Texas toddler
Local restaurants prepping with safety measures ahead of Aggie game day
Local restaurants, bars getting ready for kick-off against LSU
The Travis County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a fellow deputy who was killed in a...
Travis County Deputy killed in motorcycle collision in Milam County
According to College Station Police, traffic was backed up all the way to William D. Fitch...
Northbound lanes of Highway 6 reopen after 18 wheeler jackknifes
Hollis and Williams arrested
College Station Police arrest two suspected drug dealers

Latest News

LSU vs Texas A&M
Spiller, defense lead No. 5 Texas A&M to 20-7 win over LSU
Spiller, defense lead No. 5 Texas A&M to 20-7 win over LSU
Spiller, defense lead No. 5 Texas A&M to 20-7 win over LSU
Wells, No. 13 A&M women edge No. 19 DePaul 93-91
Wells, No. 13 A&M women edge No. 19 DePaul 93-91
Texas A&M Basketball
Wells, No. 13 A&M women edge No. 19 DePaul 93-91
2020 Brazos Valley High School Volleyball Playoff Pairings & Results