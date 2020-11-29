College Station Police arrest two suspected drug dealers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested two men Friday after finding drugs and other items used to distribute drugs in their vehicle.

According to police, while trying to conduct a traffic stop near the 1900 block of Dartmouth in College Station, a passenger exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The driver and the other passenger, Deontae Williams, 23, and Brandon Hollis, 19, remained in the car as police conducted a felony stop.

Authorities said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and later found multiple baggies of marijuana as well as baby bottles and a prescription bottle, not belonging to Williams or Hollis, filled with Promethazine.

Additionally, the officers found a digital scale and vacuum seal baggies in the vehicle, both an indicator of the distribution of narcotics.

Williams and Hollis were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.