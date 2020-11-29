First lasting winter chill of the season!

Tough sell to break the cloud cover across the Brazos Valley as we wrapped up the weekend. As the weekend’s rainmaker pulls away overnight, skies clear after midnight and the wind remains brisk, gusting 25mph at times. By morning, thermometers fall to the 30s area-wide. While a freeze is not expected, it will feel like it is with wind chill values between 27° and 31° at sunrise. Blue skies as far as the eye can see, but do not let it fool you -- highs are only expected to climb to the low 50s by afternoon. Factor in that brisk breeze and it will feel like the upper 40s at best.

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for the Brazos Valley 10pm Monday through 8am Tuesday. While a few of us have tipped 32° already, the entire area is expected to fall between 28° and 32° Monday night. This is a freeze to protect pets and sensitive plants. For those in rural areas, it may not be a bad idea to wrap exposed, outdoor pipes and faucets. As we walk into December, an unseasonable chill strolls in with us. Highs this week are generally expected in the 50s with lows falling to the 30s every night other than Tuesday. The front that will reinforce this winter feel arrives Wednesday morning bringing a short window for showers as it passes.

Sunday Night: Clearing. Low: 37. Wind: N 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny and brisk. High: 52. Wind: N 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Monday Night: FREEZE WATCH. Low: 29. Wind: Calm.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny. High: 58. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.