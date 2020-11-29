Football fans are back in town ahead of LSU matchup

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As the Aggies hosted LSU at Kyle Field Saturday evening, football fans were back in town from across the state and nation to cheer on the maroon and white.

Fans were found picking up both team and rain gear at The Warehouse and Aggieland Outfitters in College Station.

When asked about the big matchup, fans were excited to see the Aggies take the field once again.

“We are going to get this ‘W’ today,” said Erniece Campbell, a shopper at Aggieland Outfitters. “We are going to get this win. It’s our time. It’s payback time, baby!”

“Obviously we missed the last couple of weeks, so we are really looking for a big win,” said Jonathan Weeks, a shopper at The Warehouse. “[We] are ready to rush it down their throats. We have the best running game we have had in years, so we are ready to do that.”

Some fans went the extra mile, like the Hardimon family, who flew in from Washington D.C. It was their first Aggie football experience.

“I’m pumped,” said Madison Hardimon. “The hospitality has been great.”

