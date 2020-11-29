FREEZE WATCH issued for the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WATCH for the Brazos Valley between 10pm Monday (November 30th) and 8am Tuesday (December 1st).

A freeze watch means that temperatures could be seen at or below 32° for as little as a brief period around dawn in metro areas, and could persist for several hours through the night in rural parts of the Brazos Valley.

Impacts from this first freeze of the season could:

kill crops and other sensitive vegetation

bring harm to household animals left out in the cold conditions

potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumping in rural areas where temperatures could fall to the upper 20s for several hours

Temperatures could drop as low as 28° - 32° across the Brazos Valley by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Forecast low temperatures for Tuesday, December 1st (KBTX)

If forecast data holds -- and it should -- this will likely be upgraded to a Freeze WARNING sometime Monday.

On average, the first freeze of the season typically occurs around November 27th. The last official freeze in Bryan-College Station happened on February 27th, 2020.

