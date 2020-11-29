Advertisement

FREEZE WATCH issued for the Brazos Valley

Low temperatures between 25° and 32° expected area-wide Monday night
A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Brazos Valley. Impact time: 10pm Monday - 8am Tuesday
A Freeze Watch has been issued for the Brazos Valley. Impact time: 10pm Monday - 8am Tuesday(KBTX)
By Shel Winkley
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service has issued a FREEZE WATCH for the Brazos Valley between 10pm Monday (November 30th) and 8am Tuesday (December 1st).

A freeze watch means that temperatures could be seen at or below 32° for as little as a brief period around dawn in metro areas, and could persist for several hours through the night in rural parts of the Brazos Valley.

Impacts from this first freeze of the season could:

  • kill crops and other sensitive vegetation
  • bring harm to household animals left out in the cold conditions
  • potentially damage unprotected outdoor plumping in rural areas where temperatures could fall to the upper 20s for several hours

Temperatures could drop as low as 28° - 32° across the Brazos Valley by sunrise Tuesday morning.

Forecast low temperatures for Tuesday, December 1st
Forecast low temperatures for Tuesday, December 1st(KBTX)

If forecast data holds -- and it should -- this will likely be upgraded to a Freeze WARNING sometime Monday.

On average, the first freeze of the season typically occurs around November 27th. The last official freeze in Bryan-College Station happened on February 27th, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hollis and Williams arrested
College Station Police arrest two suspected drug dealers
Home security cameras captured one of several people who attempted to break into vehicles this...
Bryan police investigating multiple vehicle burglaries
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
64 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Brazos County Health District
According to College Station Police, traffic was backed up all the way to William D. Fitch...
Northbound lanes of Highway 6 reopen after 18 wheeler jackknifes

Latest News

Friday Night Weather Update 11/27 | News Three At Ten
Friday Night Weather Update 11/27
Sunday Night Weather Update 11/29
Sunday Night Weather Update 11/29
Local schools team up with Brazos Valley Food Bank to help fight child hunger
Local schools team up with Brazos Valley Food Bank to help fight child hunger
Aggies Defeat New Orleans, 82-53, in Season Opener
Aggies Defeat New Orleans, 82-53, in Season Opener
Aggies vs LSU recap: Defense comes up big
Aggies vs LSU recap: Defense comes up big